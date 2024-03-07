Man dies after encounter with Fullerton police outside McDonald's restaurant; investigation underway

Officers used a Taser in an attempt to bring him into custody and also deployed beanbag rounds during the encounter.

Fullerton police are investigating the death of a man they say died while in their custody, but exactly how he died is unclear.

Fullerton police are investigating the death of a man they say died while in their custody, but exactly how he died is unclear.

Fullerton police are investigating the death of a man they say died while in their custody, but exactly how he died is unclear.

Fullerton police are investigating the death of a man they say died while in their custody, but exactly how he died is unclear.

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Fullerton police are investigating the death of a man they say died while in their custody, but exactly how he died is unclear.

They say the man was exhibiting signs of being under the influence of drugs. Not only did officers use a Taser in an attempt to bring him into custody, but they also deployed beanbag rounds during the encounter.

The incident began Wednesday around 3 a.m. at the McDonald's restaurant near the intersection of Brookhurst Road and Orangethorpe Avenue.

Police say the store manager had called 911 to report two men acting erratically outside the business out of concern for the safety of employees who would soon be arriving for the early morning shift.

"Upon arrival, the officers contacted one of the male subjects, who had no shirt on, and was swinging a belt around and acting erratically," said Sgt. Ryan O'Neil. "A Taser was deployed. We were hoping to use that to subdue the subject and take him into custody. Unfortunately, it was ineffective."

O'Neil said when the man continued to act erratically and refused to follow their commands, an officer deployed a less-lethal beanbag round.

"A less-lethal kinetic energy projectile, also commonly referred to as a less lethal beanbag shot gun with less lethal beanbag rounds, was deployed and it was successful. We took the subject into custody."

Police did not specify the nature of the man's injuries during the encounter, but they say officers immediately began life-saving measures while paramedics responded.

However, the man later died at the hospital.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office will conduct an investigation into the in-custody death of the man.