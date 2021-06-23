BREAKING NEWS
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake rattles Yucca Valley
Full Story
Live look at SoCal: Big Bear, Santa Monica & more
Watch Now
WATCH
VIDEOS
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Car sideshow creates dangerous spectacle in Fullerton
KABC
By ABC7.com staff
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
Car sideshow creates dangerous spectacle in Fullerton
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A car sideshow created a dangerous scene in Fullerton early Wednesday morning.
A crowd gathered as cars were spinning donuts in the street near Orangethorpe and Central Avenue, around 1 a.m.
The show continued until police arrived, sending the crowd and vehicles scattering.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fullerton
orange county
cars
sideshow
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
McAfee antivirus software creator dead in Spanish prison
Man shot, killed by deputies at end of chase in Norwalk
NYT report: No tuna DNA found in Subway's tuna sandwich
Road rage attack involving bear spray in Seal Beach results in arrest
Cows stampede through Pico Rivera neighborhood
Mother of two shot, killed after minor traffic accident in Chicago
EB 10 Freeway closed in Fontana after CHP chase ends in shooting
Show More
Golden retriever missing for 2 weeks rescued from NJ bay
'Fast & Furious' franchise moves to new level with 'F9'
Coronado High School coach fired after tortillas thrown at team
Britney Spears to make rare remarks to conservatorship judge
Harrison Ford injures shoulder on 'Indiana Jones 5' set
More TOP STORIES News