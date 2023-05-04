Boyle Heights artist honors Japanese-American roots, shares pandemic diary at Venice gallery exhibit

Gajin Fujita, a Boyle Heights artist, celebrates his Japanese-American roots through a new exhibit that puts a spotlight on life during the pandemic in Los Angeles.

The 13-piece exhibit is a reflection of the artist's personal life and life during the pandemic.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was three years in the making for Boyle Heights artist Gajin Fujita to complete his new body of work. The "True Colors" exhibit is showing at the L.A. Louver Gallery in Venice.

"Some of the images I painted were first time for me painting them. Like the self-portrait that I did. I have never done a self-portrait so I was really looking deep into myself," Fujita said. "There's also images of things I would see on the news like the riots during the summer of 2020."

Fujita has had his artwork displayed across the world in places like Switzerland, Greece, Australia and here at home. His craft mostly consists of spray paint art or graffiti. He blends his Japanese-American roots by including geishas and warriors, plus layers of hometown Boyle Heights.

"It was just important because that's where I am rooted," said Fujita. "I painted things that I saw in Boyle Heights where I was born and raised. So you'll see like Lorena Street."

Fujita has done many shows and his concept of using spray paint and portraying his roots has been consistent through his work. His goals include creating more pieces about his personal life.

"I don't know if there a single message. But I want to share that we have a brighter outlook, a brighter future and there's good things to come.

The exhibit is showing now at the L.A. Louver through May 13.