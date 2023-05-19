Thieves steal LA plumber's truck while he was working inside Paramount home

Israel Galarza, who owns Galarza Plumbing with his wife, said he was inside a home working when thieves stole the truck while it was parked out front.

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- A San Fernando Valley family is struggling to get back on its feet after thieves stole their work truck from a job site.

The brazen crime happened Tuesday in Paramount.

He and his wife said the thieves quickly hotwired it and drove off. The family lost about $65,000 worth of tools and equipment.

Home surveillance video captured the moment the thieves take off with the truck, which the family says is their main source of income.

Now, Israel is forced to work with limited equipment.

"To see him standing there with one bag left of everything he's ever worked for, drain machines, multiple drain machines, sewer cameras, everything gone, it was absolutely devastating and heartbreaking," said his wife, Jasmine Galarza.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family start their business again.

"We are grateful for our many loyal customers, and proud to be a part of the Los Angeles business community," read the GoFundMe. "Our family volunteers at Children's Hospital and helps other families with financial hardships. We never expected to one day be the family asking for help."

Anyone with information on the theft is urged to contact authorities.

To visit the Galarzas' GoFundMe, click here.