The FBI says more than 4,000 pounds of drugs and ingredients were seized from a Garden Grove home, including methamphetamine, bath salts and counterfeit Xanax.

FBI seizes more than 4,000 pounds of drugs from Garden Grove house operating as lab

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- The FBI seized a massive quantity of illegal drugs this week from a home in Garden Grove said to be operating as a drug lab.

The agency says more than 4,000 pounds of drugs and ingredients were seized from the home, including methamphetamine, bath salts and counterfeit Xanax.

Photos from the scene show dozens of barrels, boxes and plastic bags filled with pills and raw ingredients.

No arrests have yet been announced and the address of the home was not disclosed.