Automotive

Southern California gas prices drop for 5th time in 6 days

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Saturday for the fifth time in the last six days following a long streak of increases that pushed it to record highs, declining 1.4 cents to $6.43.

The decreases stem from "a plunge of nearly 60 cents on the Los Angeles wholesale gasoline market this past week" caused by "a very volatile week for the U.S. economy and a slight downturn in consumer demand reported by the EIA, which is likely due to record high prices," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager, referring to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average price set records for 16 consecutive days, then dropped one-tenth of a cent on June 13 before setting another record high on June 14, rising to $6.462. It is 2.8 cents less than one week ago, but 34.1 cents more than one month ago and $2.178 higher than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The Orange County price also dropped for the fifth time in six days, falling 1.8 cents to $6.367. It also set records for 16 consecutive days before dropping on June 13. The Orange County average price is 4.1 cents less than one week ago, but 29.4 cents more than one month ago and $2.165 higher than one year ago.

The Los Angeles County average price has increased $1.634 since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 "sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated," said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager. The Orange County average price has increased $1.59.

Northern CA gas station manager fired after 69 cents-a-gallon mistake
EMBED More News Videos

The manager who misplaced a decimal point at a California Shell gas station pricing premium gas for 69 cents a gallon has been fired.


Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The rest of the price includes the other components of gasoline, production costs, distribution costs, overhead costs for all involved in production, distribution and sales, taxes and carbon offset fees in California paid by the refineries.

The national average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline dropped for the fourth consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 1.1 cents to $4.989. The average price rose 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak, setting a record each day. It dropped two-tenths of a cent Wednesday, a half-cent Thursday and nine-tenths of a cent Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveorange countylos angeles countyinflationgas pricesgas stationoilu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother of slain El Monte officer blames Gascón for son's death
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride
Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be 2022 | Full Episode
Stephen Colbert 'Late Show' production team arrested at US Capitol
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
Driver trapped in wreckage after slamming into tree in Northridge
What to know about Juneteenth now that it's a federal holiday
Show More
Brush fire in Jurupa Valley injures 2 people, including firefighter
1 firefighter dead after Philadelphia building collapse
Investigation underway after 2 killed in Hollywood shooting
Gascón denies reports that DA's office will pay for gunman's funeral
Firefighters injured after fireworks explosion at Long Beach condo
More TOP STORIES News