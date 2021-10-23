Personal Finance

Average Southern California gas prices rise to highest amount since October 2012

EMBED <>More Videos

Average SoCal gas prices rise to highest amount since October 2021

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the 12th consecutive day, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $4.547, its highest amount since Oct. 19, 2012.

The average price has increased 11 cents over the past 12 days, including eighth-tenths of a cent Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 6.7 cents more than one week ago, 14.8 cents higher than one month ago and $1.368 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose for the 11th time in 12 days, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $4.513, its highest amount since Oct. 19, 2012. It is 6.1 cents more than one week ago, 16.1 cents higher than one month ago and $1.37 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has increased 10.9 cents over the past 12 days, including three-tenths of a cent Friday.

The rising gas prices are caused by high crude oil prices. The price of a barrel of West Texas intermediate crude for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose for the sixth time in seven days, increasing $1.26 Friday to settle at $83.76, its second-highest settlement price of the year, behind only Wednesday's $83.87 settlement price.

Unilever, consumer goods giant behind Dove and Ben & Jerry, raises prices by 4%
EMBED More News Videos

The consumer goods company Unilever says that supply chain issues and inflation are behind the spike.


The settlement price has risen for nine consecutive weeks, the longest streak on record. Figures are available back to April 1983.

The crude oil price has increased 134.03% from its 52-week low of $35.79 on Oct. 30, 2020, because of higher demand following the elimination of coronavirus-related restrictions.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financesouthern californiaorange countylos angeles countyinflationenergygas prices
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News