bear

Video shows Tennessee man shooing Gatlinburg bear from car

EMBED <>More Videos

VIDEO: TN man shoos bear from car in Gatlinburg

GATLINBURG, Tenn. -- A Tennessee man on vacation with friends in Gatlinburg shooed a black bear from his car earlier this month, after it broke into the vehicle and caused significant damage.

Joseph Deel, who can be seen in the July 10 footage opening the car door, told Storyful the furry invader later returned with another bear.

"She attempted to get back inside my car," Deel said. "I went back outside and yelled at the bear and threw things at her. The two bears then proceeded to leave the car and moved to the backyard of the cabin we were staying (in)."

RELATED: Teen girl attacked by bear while sleeping in hammock in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

While the bears soon left with no trouble, the damage caused to Deel's car caused it to break down while driving back to his home in Johnson City, Tennessee.

"I had to abandon the car," he said. "Insurance took two days to get a tow truck to my car. In that time looters broke into my car via a back window and stole my catalytic converter, battery, and exhaust manifold. Insurance cut my car as a loss and totaled it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalstennesseecaught on tapebearcaught on videou.s. & worldcaught on camera
BEAR
Is drought to blame for more bear sightings in SoCal neighborhoods?
Yosemite ranger shares poignant story of mom bear calling for dead cub
Family of bears cools off next to crowd at Lake Tahoe beach
Caught on video: Bear pilfers package from La Verne porch
TOP STORIES
Current COVID infection rate would put LA County in purple tier
Melrose shootout: Robbery target fires back at armed men
COVID vaccine: Some LA County bars requiring proof of vaccination
Couple whose gender reveal sparked IE fire charged with manslaughter
CA mother of 5 killed in crash the week before her wedding
Activists call for LAPD chief's firing after South LA explosion
Downey High School hikers rescued from Mount Baldy
Show More
Knife-wielding man shot by LAPD in Lincoln Heights
Fauci, Rand Paul get in shouting match over Wuhan lab research
Texas hospital reports its 1st case of lambda variant
Stanford doctor explains why J&J vaccine is still effective
Father of boy killed by illegal firework in SoCal demanding answers
More TOP STORIES News