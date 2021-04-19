brush fire

Evacuations lifted after brush fire burns near Gavilan Hills area of Riverside County

By ABC7.com staff
Evacuations lifted for 20-acre Riverside County fire

GAVILAN HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuation orders have been lifted as firefighters stop the forward progress of a fire that burned 20 acres near the Gavilan Hills area of Riverside County.

Residents east of Gavilan Road and south of Esperanza Drive, west of Piedras and north of Idaleona Road had been ordered to evacuate early Monday afternoon.

Officials say about 24 homes were evacuated.

The fire was first reported at 1:33 p.m. near Gavilan Road and Bonita Drive, with firefighters describing it as five acres but "burning at a rapid rate."

Footage from the Gavilan Hills area of Riverside County shows fire crews battling a brush fire threatening homes on Monday.



By around 4 p.m. it had spread to 20 acres, but firefighters said they had managed to stop its forward spread.

By around 5 p.m., the evacuation orders had been lifted.

If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you during a wildfire evacuation. Above all else, follow instructions given and get out of harm's way.



Aircraft, dozers and hand crews were dispatched to the scene.

One firefighter incurred injuries which were described as not life-threatening.

The blaze was named the Chico Fire. Chico Drive is in the area where the fire originated.

