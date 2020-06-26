LGBTQ Pride

'That will carry us into the next 50 years': Longtime gay rights activist proposes historic L.A. Pride parade relocate to downtown Los Angeles

As we prepare to celebrate L.A. Pride's 50th anniversary Saturday, a well-known gay rights advocate proposes the parade move locations next year to downtown Los Angeles, a place with more diversity.
By and Jessica Dominguez
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Don Kilhefner is perhaps best known for his work with radical gay movements in the 1970s.

As a founding member of the Gay Liberation Front Los Angeles and the LA Community Services Center, which is now the Los Angeles LGBT Center, Kilhefner has experienced the gay rights movement first-hand and has seen it evolve over the last 50 years.

For decades, Kilhefner has been a pioneer on the front-lines fighting for gay and lesbian rights.

Today, Kilhefner expresses disappointment, distaste and disagreement with what L.A. Pride has turned into, saying the gay and lesbian community has lost their way.

"At one time it was gay freedom day. Today, it's Pride," says Kilhefner. "It's not a march, it's a party and it's seen as a party."

The longtime gay rights activist says at one time the movement was militant, grassroots and there was community, but he feels that is not that case now.

So how do we move forward? Kilhefner suggests the LGBTQ+ movement must create a new agenda and consider moving the L.A. Pride parade to downtown Los Angeles.

"Los Angeles is 70% people of color. A place where east meets west, north meets south. And that will carry us into the next 50 years," says Kilhefner.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypridelgbtqwest hollywoodlgbtq pridegay rightshistory
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ PRIDE
'Pose' stars join town hall on violence against transgender women
LA Pride 50th anniversary pays tribute to LGBTQ+ community
Our viewers celebrate the 50th anniversary of LA Pride by sharing their Pride photos
The Rams celebrate LA Pride with their cheerleaders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 men dead after being swept out to sea in Ventura County
Woman dies after 'horrific' crash, chase in Palmdale
Watch list: 15 CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
House passes sweeping police overhaul after Floyd's death
Trump administration open to 2nd stimulus check. Here's what that could look like
73-year-old beats COVID-19 after spending 7 weeks in hospital
Sahara desert dust storm will move into US Thursday
Show More
Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston sky
CA reports 32% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over 14 days, Newsom says
Protester shot by rubber bullet in testicles demands changes at LAPD
COVID-19 survivor in OC warns those not cautious of virus
Mexican triplets test positive for COVID-19, parents test negative
More TOP STORIES News