General Hospital' cast, crew pay tribute to beloved colleague Jackie Zeman in emotional episodes

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- In the world of television, daytime viewers are preparing to say goodbye to a favorite actress. Jackie Zeman died last spring after 45 years of playing Bobbie Spencer on "General Hospital." This week, we'll see how her fellow cast members say goodbye to the longtime star.

"The funeral day is amazing and heartbreaking, as it should," said Laura Wright, who plays Carly Spencer.

Starting Wednesday, January 10, "G-H" will share archival footage from Zeman's four plus decades on the show as the beloved nurse, sister, mother, and grandmother Bobbie Spencer. We'll see her early years at "General Hospital," as well as her final appearance at the 2023 G-H Nurses' Ball.

Wright, who plays Bobbie's daughter told me emotions were running high... in a good way... when the cast got together to shoot the character's memorial.

"It's amazing to see it unfold, to see the evolution, it really is a wow," said Wright. "From the second we stepped on set, everyone showed up. You didn't really have to dig deep. Everyone was there. We wanted to do right by Jackie, while we honored Bobbie. And then here was a big rainbow outside the studio that day, just out of nowhere. It just so was Jackie

The first of the special two-part "G-H" tribute to Jackie Zeman begins Wednesday, January 10 on ABC, next day on Hulu.