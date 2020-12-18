LA County DA Gascon reverses course, allows prosecutors to seek sentencing enhancements in 'extraordinary' cases

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon on Friday said he was reversing course on some of the major changes he announced when he took office earlier this month.

In a memo, Gascon said that effective immediately he would now allow deputy DAs to seek sentencing enhancements for hate crimes, child abuse, elder abuse, sexual assault, sex trafficking and certain financial crimes.

Gascon said he was amending his original directive "to allow enhanced sentences in cases involving the most vulnerable victims and in specified extraordinary circumstances. These exceptions shall be narrowly construed."

L.A. County DA George Gascon's new policies are being criticized by former prosecutors and some family members of crime victims.


In the letter, Gascon said he was making the change after listening to the community, victims and deputy district attorneys.

Some prosecutors reacted by saying the new guidance did not go far enough.
