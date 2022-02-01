Politics

LA City Councilman Joe Buscaino endorses effort to recall DA Gascón

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino is endorsing the effort to recall L.A. County District attorney George Gascón.

Buscaino, who is running for mayor of L.A., made the announcement Monday in a video posted to social media.

The councilman said he doesn't believe in recalls but didn't want to remain silent, saying that Gascón's police have "emboldened criminals, shunned victims' rights and have made our communities more dangerous for everyone."

"I believe in criminal justice reform. I believe in providing additional services and rehabilitation," Buscaino said. "But what George Gascón is doing is not that."



The effort to recall Gascón needs about 560,000 signatures by July 6.

More than 30 cities in L.A. County have voted "no confidence" in the D.A.

A spokesperson for Gascón's campaign issued the following statement:

"When George Gascón was running for District Attorney, he promised to end discriminatory practices and other failed policies. The voters of LA County agreed and voted overwhelmingly to embrace reform. People are far more interested in actually enhancing community safety for families, victims and all those living in LA County than they are in yet another politically motivated recall attempt."

