GETTY FIRE EVACUATION MAP: Brush fire near Getty Center prompts mandatory evacuations

The blaze broke out on a hill around 1:30 a.m. close to the southbound side of the 405 Freeway at Getty Center Drive. It quickly burned 400 acres and jumped the freeway.
The California Highway Patrol said homes in the area were being threatened, and multiple homes went up in flames as firefighters continued to battle the intense flames.
EVACUATIONS
-Mandatory evacuation zone: Mulholland Drive to the north, 405 Freeway to the east, Sunset Boulevard to the south and Temescal Canyon Road to the west
-Mandatory evacuations were issued for the MountainGate and Mandeville Canyon communities
-Mount Saint Mary's University at 12001 Chalon Rd.
-Carondelet Center, a senior living center, at 11999 Chalon Rd.
-Evacuation warnings were issued from Mulholland Drive down to Sunset Boulevard and from the 405 Freeway to Pacific Coast Highway.
EVACUATION CENTERS
-Westwood Recreation Center, 1350 South Sepulveda Blvd.
-Van Nuys/Sherman Oaks Recreation Center, 14201 Huston St.
-Palisades Recreation Center, 851 Alma Real Dr.
-For animals, evacuation centers were established at West Valley Animal Shelter, 20655 Plummer St.; West L.A. Animal Shelter, 11361 W. Pico Bl.; and Hansen Dam Recreation Area was receiving large animals, 11798 Foothill Blvd. in Lake View Terrace
ROAD CLOSURES
-All off-ramps on the southbound side of the 405 Freeway from Sepulveda to Sunset boulevards
-Southbound 405 lanes from Valley Vista to Sunset boulevards
SCHOOL CLOSURES
-Marymount High
-All Santa Monica and Malibu schools, and district office and all child care locations
Los Angeles Unified School District, Local District West, which includes:
-Palisades High
-University High
-Emerson Middle
-Revere Middle
-Warner Elementary
-Brentwood Elementary
-Fairburn Elementary
-Topanga Elementary
-Canyon Elementary
-Kenter Elementary
-Westwood Elementary
-Nora Sterry Elementary
-Brockton Elementary
-Marquez Elementary
-Roscomare Elementary
-Community Magnet Elementary
-Palisades Elementary
OUTAGES
About 2,600 customers were without power due to the blaze, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. The affected area included Bel Air, Brentwood and Westwood. It is unclear when power will be restored.
Southern California is bracing for the return of Santa Ana winds as it remains under red flag conditions Monday. Several blazes ravaged the area last week as the combination of Santa Ana winds, low humidity and hot temperatures created dangerous fire conditions.
It was not immediately known what caused the fire.
