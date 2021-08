The Girl Scouts are adding a new cookie to their lineup.The new Adventureful is a brownie-inspired cookie with a hint of sea salt and caramel-flavored creme.Girl Scouts across the country will begin to offer Adventurefuls next cookie season alongside iconic favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas.The Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles will kick off cookie season in January. There are nearly 32,000 Girl Scouts in GSGLA.