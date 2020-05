Local Girl Scout wins national contest to be face of famous Trefoils cookies

LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) -- La Verne teen Katelyn Roney is the new face of the Girl Scouts' famous Trefoils cookies.The 14-year-old won a national contest, beating out thousands of other scouts for the honor. The academic all-star's smile will be on the front of every box of Trefoils sold."25,000 girls in the nation applied, six were chosen. I was one of the six. I was just ecstatic, it was amazing," Katelyn said.Her mother, Tania Roney, said Katelyn worked very hard to earn the special honor."Very exciting, but also overwhelming at the same time. It was a challenge for her to get to this stage. We're so proud of her," she said.The Bonita High School freshman won a trip to New York City to meet with female entrepreneurs and the chance to star on one of the cookie boxes.Each treat sold helps raise funds for the organization and helps spread the message of female empowerment."If you look closely at the boxes, you see what the girls are doing," said Katelyn. "For my box, we are promoting public speaking."Katelyn, who joined the Girl Scouts in the fourth grade, said it has taught her so much and hopes her role will encourage others."I hope I can be a role model for people who see my face on it. They're like, 'You know what, she did it, I can do this,'" Katelyn said.The shortbread cookie starring Katelyn's smile will go on sale Jan. 26 along with all the other Girl Scouts cookies.