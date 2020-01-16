All Good News

Local Girl Scout wins national contest to be face of famous Trefoils cookies

By and ABC7.com staff
LA VERNE, Calif. (KABC) -- La Verne teen Katelyn Roney is the new face of the Girl Scouts' famous Trefoils cookies.

The 14-year-old won a national contest, beating out thousands of other scouts for the honor. The academic all-star's smile will be on the front of every box of Trefoils sold.

"25,000 girls in the nation applied, six were chosen. I was one of the six. I was just ecstatic, it was amazing," Katelyn said.

Her mother, Tania Roney, said Katelyn worked very hard to earn the special honor.

"Very exciting, but also overwhelming at the same time. It was a challenge for her to get to this stage. We're so proud of her," she said.

The Bonita High School freshman won a trip to New York City to meet with female entrepreneurs and the chance to star on one of the cookie boxes.

Each treat sold helps raise funds for the organization and helps spread the message of female empowerment.

"If you look closely at the boxes, you see what the girls are doing," said Katelyn. "For my box, we are promoting public speaking."

Katelyn, who joined the Girl Scouts in the fourth grade, said it has taught her so much and hopes her role will encourage others.

"I hope I can be a role model for people who see my face on it. They're like, 'You know what, she did it, I can do this,'" Katelyn said.

The shortbread cookie starring Katelyn's smile will go on sale Jan. 26 along with all the other Girl Scouts cookies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyla vernelos angeles countygirl scoutscookiesall good news
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALL GOOD NEWS
East L.A. neighborhood organizes birthday surprise for fourth grader
16-year-old singer livestreams front yard concerts
You can create Disney Magic at home
Small business offers free sing-alongs during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News