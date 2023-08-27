Next year, celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck is expected to break ground on a new Frank Gehry-designed restaurant with the same oceanfront views.

Gladstones Restaurant in Pacific Palisades closing after more than 50 years in business

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A famous seafood restaurant with one of the best views in Southern California will be closing this year.

Gladstones Restaurant located along the Pacific Coast Highway and Sunset Boulevard will close sometime in October, according to reports.

It first opened in 1972 in Santa Monica Canyon but moved to the Pacific Palisades in the 80s. The popular restaurant has changed owners several times.

Most recently, it was owned by former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan.

Next year, celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck is expected to break ground on a new Frank Gehry-designed restaurant with the same oceanfront views.