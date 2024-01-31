WATCH LIVE

Shooting in Glassell Park leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; suspect at large

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 9:55PM
One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Glassell Park, police said.
GLASSELL PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Glassell Park, police said.

It happened Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. near a used car lot on San Fernando Road.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting but witnesses said they heard people arguing before gunfire erupted. One of the victims died at the hospital while the other remains hospitalized in an unknown condition, police said.

Investigators said the suspect fled the scene, possibly in a white Nissan Armada SUV.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

