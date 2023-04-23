At least 10 restaurants were burglarized early Saturday morning in Glendale.

At least 10 burglaries hit Glendale restaurants early Saturday morning; no arrests made yet

GLENDALE, Calif. -- At least 10 restaurants were burglarized early Saturday morning in Glendale.

Police say the first burglary occurred at around 2 a.m., and the rest occurred within a narrow timeframe after that.

The restaurants burglarized appear to be:

- Sing Woo Kitchen

- Cafe Bravo

- Stone Oven Pizza

- Herand's Kitchen

- Patar Schawarma

- Rockbird

- China Food Express

- Pizza Man

- El Munchies

- Thai Touch Restaurant

It is unclear what the extent of damages all of the businesses incurred from the burglaries, but boarded up windows and doors could be seen at some locations, like Cafe Bravo.

A burglary of the popular Glendale restaurant Rockbird occurred in January, and a Glendale spokesperson did not know if the recent burglaries were related or if any arrests had been made for the previous incident.

Surveillance video captured the burglars smashing the front door of Rockbird on Saturday and getting inside. The video shows them stealing from the register and then ransacking the popular chicken restaurant.

"You know, obviously, what happened last time, we've learned a lot from that," said Joshua Company, the co-owner of Rockbird. "No cash is held at the register, but, unfortunately, they broke the glass door. That does cost us a lot of money."

No suspects are currently in custody or have been identified in connection to Saturday's burglaries, and police say they are unsure how many suspects they are looking for.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.