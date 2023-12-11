WATCH LIVE

Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcón arrested for DUI in Glendale

Monday, December 11, 2023 9:02PM
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcón was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Glendale.

The arrest happened early Friday morning, according to the Glendale Police Department. Officers pulled over an erratic driver who they say was taking wide turns into opposing lanes.

They determined that 44-year-old Alarcón was driving under the influence of alcohol and she was placed under arrest.

Additional details were not available.

