Glendale Fire Department to honor Cooper the certified wellness canine

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Glendale Fire Department on Monday will honor its first-ever certified wellness canine to celebrate his first year on the job.

For the past 12 months, Cooper the goldendoodle has been supporting the department's health and wellness program by helping lessen trauma from critical incidents for employees.

Experts say dogs reduce anxiety and stress while also improving morale and motivation.