Glendale Galleria turns parking garage into outdoor dining area

The Glendale City Council approved a policy to issue a minimum $400 fine to anyone who does not wear a facial covering in public.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- On any given day, the Glendale Galleria parking lot would be packed with cars.COVID-19 has changed all of that since the mall is closed.Now the mall is getting creative to help restaurants struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.There are tables set up for outdoor dining at the multi-level parking garage. It might not be the ideal setup since cars are passing in and out for curbside pickup and parking."It's kind of a little odd to be sitting in a garage, but I think people are happy to be sitting outside eating the food that they really enjoy," said Steven Sayers, senior general manager for the Glendale Galleria.The Glendale Galleria first closed in March, but then reopened in May.It closed again earlier this month, after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered indoor malls to shut down due to surging coronavirus cases.