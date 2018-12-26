Glendale hit-and-run: Police release video of person of interest in fatal crash

Glendale police on Wednesday released new video of a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash that left a 72-year-old woman dead.

By ABC7.com staff
The surveillance footage shows a woman purchasing items at Castle Liquor, located on the corner of Allen Avenue and San Fernando Road, near the scene of the collision.

Novar Ismailyan was struck at the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Linden Avenue last Friday at about 7:20 p.m.

The city of Glendale is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the hit-and-run driver.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or 800-222-8477.
