Rescue underway for men stuck on cherry pickers after collapse at Glendale construction site

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters on Wednesday were working to rescue at least three men who became stuck on a crane after part of a construction site collapsed in Glendale.

Crews responded to the scene on S. Glendale Avenue near Chevy Chase Drive around 11 a.m.

AIR7 HD was over the scene where the men were stuck at an angle on two different cherry pickers.

Exactly what caused the construction material to collapse is not known.

