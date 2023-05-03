  • Full Story
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Rescue underway for men stuck on cherry pickers after collapse at Glendale construction site

By KABC logo
Wednesday, May 3, 2023 6:59PM
Men stuck on cherry pickers after collapse at construction site
EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighters on Wednesday were working to rescue at least three men who became stuck on a crane after part of a construction site collapsed in Glendale.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters on Wednesday were working to rescue at least three men who became stuck on a crane after part of a construction site collapsed in Glendale.

Crews responded to the scene on S. Glendale Avenue near Chevy Chase Drive around 11 a.m.

AIR7 HD was over the scene where the men were stuck at an angle on two different cherry pickers.

Exactly what caused the construction material to collapse is not known.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW