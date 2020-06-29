Golden State Killer

WATCH TODAY: Man accused of being Golden State Killer expected to plead guilty to avoid death penalty

Joseph DeAngelo is set to admit to 13 murders and as many rapes in a Sacramento County courtroom on Monday.
SAN FRANCISCO -- The man accused of being the "Golden State Killer" is expected to plead guilty to avoid the death penalty.

Joseph DeAngelo is set to admit to 13 murders and as many rapes in a Sacramento County courtroom on June 29.

Victims of some of the crimes in the case voiced both relief and frustration bordering on anger.

DeAngelo is accused of crimes that extend from 1973 through 1986 across more than a dozen California counties, starting with early bedroom ransackings and a murder in the San Joaquin Valley.

The case of the Golden State Killer, also known as the "East Area Rapist," started with a serial rapist and became a 40-year manhunt for a murderer that spanned 500 miles.

Court proceedings are expected to start around 9:30 a.m.
