Historic instruments with an emotional history educate audiences through music

LONG BEACH (KABC) -- "Violins of Hope" is a program with a message of tolerance. Many of the instruments were owned by Jews before and during World War II; many of the songs performed at concentration camps where millions of them would die."To talk about the holocaust is always important, and to use music to talk about these difficult subjects makes it a little easier," said Eckart Preu, Long Beach Symphony director."Violins of Hope" played at the Long Beach Symphony. And each instrument has a story. For example, a Jewish musician brought one in for repairs; the man doing the repairs returned it, only after drawing a swastika, and inscribing the words "heil Hitler" on the violin.But decades later, these instruments live on... and still make beautiful music."All of the instruments that were silenced by the effects of the Holocaust during World War II have come back to life to sing to the world, and what better what to teach history through music," said Susanne Reyto, Violins of Hope.Gerda Seifer attended the concert. She lost her entire family during the Holocaust."Hearing the music, is very sad for me, but I'm glad I heard it," said Seifer. "It's very important that this history does not get forgotten or neglected, and we must remember that similar things should never happen to anybody."The final performance with the Long Beach Symphony is Friday, January 14th.