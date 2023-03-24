Children were rescued from a burning building, thanks to one very agile Good Samaritan.

Good Samaritan climbs building to help rescue 3 small children from burning home | VIDEO

BROOKLYN -- Children were rescued from a burning building in Brooklyn, New York, thanks to one very agile Good Samaritan.

People heard a family yelling for help as smoke can be seen pouring from a window.

That's when Juan -- also known to his friends as "Spiderman" -- quickly climbed up to that second-floor window. While hanging on with one hand, he passed down three children before losing his footing.

The kids ranged in age from three months to four years old.

Firefighters were able to rescue one other child and their parents with a ladder.

In all, seven people including one firefighter had just minor injuries.