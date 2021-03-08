Politics

Gov. Newsom recall: Organizers believe they have enough signatures to trigger election

By ABC7.com staff
Less than two weeks from the deadline, organizers of the drive to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom say they have enough signatures to put the measure on the ballot.

RecallGavin2020 leaders say they have collected nearly 2 million signatures.

To make the ballot, they need 1.5 million of those signatures to hold up under the verification process by March 17.

Petition organizers typically know they need to collect well over the legal minimum because many signatures are later disqualified as invalid by local election officials. Political experts estimated the recall would need 1.8 million to 2 million signatures to qualify for the ballot.

Newsom has been under fire for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis, as well as issues such as increasing crime and homelessness.

After the signatures have been turned in, county election officials have until April 29 to complete the verification process.

If enough signatures are verified, the lieutenant governor would set a date for the recall within 60 to 80s - most likely late summer or the fall. In addition to the recall question itself, the ballot would include potential candidates to replace the governor if recalled.

When asked about the recall recently, Newsom said he was more focused on pressing issues such as vaccination efforts and economic stimulus, not the recall.

There has only been one successful recall effort against a governor in California history, when Gray Gavis was removed from office and replaced by Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2003.

Two Republicans have already announced plans to challenge Newsom, either in next year's re-election or in a recall: former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, and businessman John Cox, who lost to Newsom in the last election.
