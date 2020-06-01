Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom live briefing on George Floyd protests, state's response to COVID-19

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO -- After a weekend of unrest in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom will address the state in a press conference at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

We'll be streaming the press conference here, on Facebook.

(Note: The governor's press briefings typically start at noon. However, his office said the press conference would start "closer to 12:30 p.m." Monday.)
Newsom's comments come after days of protests, sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, as well as generations of racism against black Americans. In Oakland, San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles and other cities, some demonstrations ended in violent clashes with officers.

Looting and vandalism also led to dozens of arrests.

We last heard from Gov. Newsom on Friday, when he said he was struggling to explain the tragedy to his children, who saw the video of Floyd's death on social media. He went on to speak about the inequitable impact of COVID-19 in California, which is disproportionately affecting Hispanic and black communities.

Newsom is expected to address the statewide demonstrations as well as the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic Monday.
