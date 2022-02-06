Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong's 1962 Chevy Nova stolen in Costa Mesa

My car was STOLEN 1962 Chevy II. This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years. Please send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa police. Incident # 2015,2016. Please call 714-754-5280 please re-post, & find this car!! pic.twitter.com/BkcaBcxaDg — Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoe) February 5, 2022

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Lead singer and guitarist of the band Green Day is asking the public for help in finding his 1962 Chevrolet Nova that was stolen recently.Billie Joe Armstrong took to Twitter Saturday morning and posted several photos of the vintage pearl-colored car."This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the [Green Day] family for over 30 years," he wrote in the tweet.Armstrong is a known classic car collector.He's asking anyone with information to contact the Costa Mesa Police Department.