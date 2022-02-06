entertainment

Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong's 1962 Chevy Nova stolen in Costa Mesa

The 49-year-old says the car is near and dear to his heart and has been in the Green Day family for more than 30 years.
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- Lead singer and guitarist of the band Green Day is asking the public for help in finding his 1962 Chevrolet Nova that was stolen recently.

Billie Joe Armstrong took to Twitter Saturday morning and posted several photos of the vintage pearl-colored car.



"This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the [Green Day] family for over 30 years," he wrote in the tweet.

Armstrong is a known classic car collector.

He's asking anyone with information to contact the Costa Mesa Police Department.

