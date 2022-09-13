Video: Thieves try to pull front gate of DTLA cannabis dispensary with car in brazen burglary

They even tried to smash through the thick glass on the front doors, but when both attempts failed, they used a power tool to cut through the metal bars on a back window.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A cannabis dispensary in downtown Los Angeles was targeted by thieves for the second time since it opened and surveillance video shows just how far they went to break in.

It happened at the Green Qween dispensary on Broadway early Sunday morning.

Co-owner Andrés Rigal told Eyewitness News the thieves first attempted to pull off the front gate using their car.

"You know, when this keeps happening ... we're not corporate funded, so we're barely surviving as it is and the good thing is, every day is better for us, but when something like this happens, it's such a devastating blow for us and it's so hard to recover," said Rigal.

The thieves fled the scene before police arrived.

Green Qween said it donates 10% of its profits to help LGBTQ+ youth and said incidents like this prevent the dispensary from helping the community.

Police have not released information regarding a detailed description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.