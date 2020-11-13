'Grey's Anatomy', 'Station 19' pay tribute to pandemic first responders in season premiere

"Grey's Anatomy" is kicking off its 17th season on ABC. The celebration includes a crossover with their firehouse friends at "Station 19."The blended families of both series allow fans to see the doctors and the firefighters combine their TV worlds; it's even more fun for the actors on both shows."What I love is the writers treat it like one big world," said "Station 19's" Jason George.On the COVID front, the actors say, given the settings for both shows, there was never a doubt they'd address the coronavirus - especially as an homage to the real-life first responders out there."It's really about this new world we're living in, and the human consequences,' said "Grey's Anatomy's" Chandra Wilson. "Bringing the humanity to stories of front line workers and first responders.""For us to be able to shine a light on that, create conversations and awareness is the least we can do, and we're honored to be a part of that," said "Station 19's" Boris Kodjoe."This is an act of empathy for the people who we portray," said "Grey's Anatomy's" Kelly McCreery. "The stories this season are meant to lift them up and allow their experiences to be known and seen in a way only 'Grey's' can do.""There's even something special we do in the premiere, that I feel we all have been doing in this world," said "Station 19's" Jaina Lee Ortiz. "To thank our front line workers and first responders. It is such a heartwarming experience just to see on screen.""Station 19" premieres Thursday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m., followed by "Grey's Anatomy" at 9 p.m. on ABC.