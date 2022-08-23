LAPD warning tourists, visitors about increase in car break-ins at Griffith Park

So far this year, the LAPD says there have been 121 car break-ins in the area, 63 of them since May.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tourists and visitors to Griffith Park are being warned to be aware of their surroundings, especially where they park, as the Los Angeles Police Department says thieves have been targeting cars.

The department held a press conference Tuesday morning and said the thieves are mostly looking for rental vehicles with valuables in plain sight.

"When they see a rental car appear in the park, there's a greater likelihood that there will be money, credit cards, IDs, possibly passports and or valuables, so those tend to be targeted and hit much more often," said Detective Michael Ventura.

So far this year, the LAPD said there have been 121 car break-ins in the area, 63 of them since May. The thefts are happening in the parking areas near the Griffith Observatory and the Greek Theatre.

Authorities believe the thieves themselves are coming down from Northern California, also using rental cars that have been traced back to San Francisco and Oakland.

Los Angeles Park Service Chief Joe Loserreli said the thieves could take as little as 10 seconds to break into a car and get away with valuables.

Over the weekend, a woman from out of state had $9,000 in cash and property taken from her car. Authorities are urging people who visit the area to lock their cars and not leave any valuables in plain sight.