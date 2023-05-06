'This whole time you've been laughing at me?' 'Guardians of the Galaxy's' Chris Pratt and James Gunn poke fun at one another as they reflect on the end of era for the successful Marvel franchise

Chris Pratt, James Gunn think 'Guardians of the Galaxy' has matured with its audience over the years

HOLLYWOOD -- It's time for one last adventure for a group of sometimes comical misfits that moviegoers have come to love. "Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3" is now in theaters. Chris Pratt returns as Peter Quill, a.k.a. "Star-Lord." James Gunn is back in the driver's seat as the film's director. Pratt and Gunn reflected on, and laughed about, what makes their 10+ year relationship fun.

"He's gross!" said Gunn.

"That's what's fun? Is I am gross?" Pratt answered.

"I laugh at you, you know, because it's like..." started Gunn.

"Wait! Did you say you laugh at me? This whole time you've been laughing at me?" Pratt countered. "You know what it is? I'll tell you what it is. We're both kind of Midwest folks. And there's a love language that we grew up with, which was showing you how much I love you by cutting you down. You know what I mean? Like that love language of meanness. Am I wrong?"

The major storyline in this movie involves the Guardians rescuing their raccoon pal, Rocket...voiced by Bradley Cooper... and fighting to save his life.

"We learn a lot about where Rocket comes from. It's been a very difficult journey for him. And we learn why he is the angry little raccoon-like creature that he is," said Gunn. "And he has to deal with that. It's the end of a trilogy. So it kind of lends itself to being more dramatic. And so everything is pretty heightened knowing that this is the last time we're going to see this group of guardians on screen together."

"Yeah. It has matured alongside its audience in a really beautiful way," said Pratt.

"Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3" is rated PG-13.