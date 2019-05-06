Gunman at large after man wounded in possible road rage shooting in Cypress

By ABC7.com staff
CYPRESS, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was shot in what appears to be a case of road rage in Cypress.

Witnesses say the shooting happened on Lincoln Avenue near Denni Street in the city of Cypress just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police said they initially responded to a call of gunshots between people in two cars. Officers later found a victim in the parking lot of a Buena Park motel.

The man was taken to a local trauma center but is expected to survive.

The shooter remains at large.
