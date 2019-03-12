Hacienda Heights murder: Boyfriend of slain child's mother charged in connection with case

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said Emiel Hunt was charged Tuesday with one count of murder. He was expected to be arraigned later in the day.
Hunt is accused of killing Trinity Love Jones on or around March 1, the DA's office said, citing the criminal complaint. The complaint also states that Hunt was convicted of child abuse in San Diego County in 2005.
Trinity Love Jones's body was found inside a duffel bag last week, dumped near an equestrian trail near Colima Road and Hacienda Boulevard in Hacienda Heights.
Two people of interest were detained in the case, which was described by sheriff's officials as a homicide investigation.
Hunt is currently being held on $2 million bail. If convicted as charged, Hunt faces a possible maximum sentence of 50 years to life in state prison.