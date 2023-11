Emergency repairs were underway after a large water main break created an apparent sinkhole in Hacienda Heights.

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) -- Emergency repairs were underway after a large water main break created an apparent sinkhole in Hacienda Heights.

Streets and homes were flooded after the incident was reported around 7:30 p.m. Monday near Edgeridge and Tamarix drives.

Crews say some of the homes had to be evacuated.

Heavy equipment was sent to help with the clean-up and repairs, and video from the scene showed cars stuck in the mud.

The Red Cross was also called to the scene to assist.