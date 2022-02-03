Halle Berry's latest role in thriller 'Moonfall' was originally written for a man

HOLLYWOOD -- Halle Berry heads the cast of the new sci-fi action-adventure, "Moonfall." The earth is in big trouble in this movie. And Berry's character is one of the people hoping to save our world from total destruction.Roland Emmerich directs the cast in "Moonfall," with Berry playing a former astronaut, now an executive at NASA, who's dealing with an emergency of epic proportions: a mysterious force has knocked the moon from its orbit around our planet and now, it's heading right at us...with the end result expected to be Earth's annihilation.Why is it happening? And can it be stopped?"Get ready! It's a classic Roland Emmerich disaster film that's surely going to entertain you. You're going to see some special effects and things that, you know, you probably haven't seen before," said Berry.Berry says you can enjoy this movie as a fun ride...or you can put on your conspiracy theory thinking caps and go deeper."And if you do get into the complexities, there is certainly real conversation to be had, you know, and there's a debate and we would have a healthy debate all the time on the set about all of these theories and what was true and what wasn't true and what we all believed and things we had read. And, you know, it's never-ending," said Berry. "This role was originally written for a man. Talk about diversity. You know, I love that Roland had the forethought and the idea to diversify this role and make her a Black woman. That was pretty impressive.""Moonfall" is rated PG-13. It opens Friday, February 4th.