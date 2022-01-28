Woman who sexually assaulted 10-year-old girl as teen will serve sentence in juvenile facility

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- A violent offender convicted of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl will serve her sentence in a Los Angeles County youth facility, despite being 26 years old.Hannah Tubbs, who identifies as a transgender female, has a lengthy criminal record including violent crimes in multiple states.A DNA match in 2019 linked Tubbs to a sexual assault at a Denny's restaurant in Palmdale that occurred in 2014. Tubbs admitted to raping a child in the restaurant's bathroom.The violent crime happened just before her 18th birthday and remained free of charges until the DNA match.The case was prosecuted in juvenile court and was not transferred to adult court due to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon's policy that states juveniles won't be prosecuted as adults. A juvenile judge sentenced Tubbs to two years in a juvenile facility.On Friday, prosecutors argued in court for the judge to transfer the 26-year-old to an adult jail, saying in their opinion, the law gives the judge that authority."In crystal clear terminology provides this court with the authority to order a transfer of an individual to sheriff's custody, or to a county jail facility, after that individual turns 19 years of age," said a prosecutor during court.After hearing arguments, the judge stated that essentially, under current legislation, a person who commits a crime as a juvenile and is jailed in a juvenile facility once they turn 19, the court has no authority to transfer that person to an adult facility."This court will not disregard what the legislature has placed onto it as a limitation," said the judge.Since the case remained in juvenile court, Tubbs will not be required to register as a sex offender. Tubbs could have been sentenced to almost a decade in prison if she was tried and convicted as an adult."[She's]every parent's worst nightmare," said L.A. County Deputy District Attorney Shea Sanna. "If your kid goes to the bathroom, then you shouldn't have to worry about them being attacked."Meanwhile, L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement in response to Thursday's placement hearing: