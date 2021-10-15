Arts & Entertainment

New movie 'Hard Luck Love Song' inspired by real lyrics of country music song

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Music lyrics inspire story for movie 'Hard Luck Love Song'

HOLLYWOOD -- The new movie "Hard Luck Love Song" was created from a country song titled "Just Like Old Times." It's about a talented but troubled singer songwriter who keeps making bad decisions.

Michael Dorman and Sophia Bush star in the film.

"I think 'Hard Luck Love Song', for me, what drew me to it was, you know, the essence or a makings of an artist that's brave enough to stand naked," said Dorman. "Someone barefoot, one instrument, singing raw and then can still hold an audience, that's what drew me to it."

"I love character stories that are honest and that let people attempt to convince the people they love that they're not in pain when they are and then get honest about it," said Bush. "I really respond to stories that something in me feel seen and I think will make other people feel seen when they witness what's happening on screen."

"Hard Luck Love Song" is rated "R." It's in theatres Friday, October 15th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviemusic
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bill Clinton hospitalized in California
Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison for murder of Susan Berman
LA city leaders call on Ridley-Thomas to step down after indictment
Family of victim in deadly West LA crash prepares for sentencing phase
Smuggler carries girl over border wall, abandons her in California
Officer shot outside South LA police station; suspect, 14, in custody
Medical experts answer your questions about children, vaccines
Show More
NYPD officer kills woman after finding her with partner, police say
Playoff series for the ages as Dodgers, Giants go to Game 5
10-year-old Texas boy dies after COVID-19 battle
California oil spill likely 25,000 gallons, Coast Guard says
Prince William: Before traveling to space, save the planet
More TOP STORIES News