harry potter

Celebrate Harry Potter's birthday with these magical drinks

Calling all Potterheads! It's time to make a toast to the famous wizard in celebration of his 40th birthday.
LOS ANGELES -- Harry Potter fans around the world are celebrating the wizard's 40th birthday.

Of course we are referring to the character and not actor Daniel Radcliffe, who just turned 31. According to the famed books and movies, Harry was born to wizarding parents James and Lily on July 31, 1980.

In celebration of the wizard's big birthday, On The Red Carpet caught up with some Potterheads outside of Nimbus Coffee, an urban, wizard-themed coffee shop in downtown Los Angeles.

"It was just an escape from my childhood that I could go to," customer Alondra Ramirez said of the fantasy series.

Mother and daughter Shawn and Eviana Farrar opened their shop in June 2019, hoping to create a space that would transport customers out of the ordinary. In addition to wizard-themed decor, the owners serve carefully crafted elixirs and baked goods.



Like so many small businesses, this Black-owned coffeehouse shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic for two and a half months before reopening again in June.

"Of course we had to retrofit our store to keep the employees safe and keep customers safe," co-owner Eviana said of their reopening.

However, it's not just Harry Potter fans coming out to support this family-owned business, but fans of pop sensation Ariana Grande too. The songstress posted a picture of her drink from Nimbus Coffee on her Instagram story, bringing a lot of attention to the wizard-themed café.

"We really, really want to give her a special thanks for that," Shawn said.

Nimbus Coffee
@nimbus_coffee_la
1115 S Hope St.
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 441-7309
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelessmall businessotrcbe localishharry pottercoffeebe localish los angeles
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
HARRY POTTER
Fans stupified after JK Rowling reveals truth around 'Harry Potter' origins
Daniel Radcliffe and more read first Harry Potter book online
'Harry Potter' books banned from Catholic school library
Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Los Angeles
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tattooed deputy gang rules Compton patrol station, deputy alleges
1 Marine killed, 8 missing after accident near San Clemente Island
Where is the epicenter of COVID-19 in LA County?
LIVE: Fauci tells Congress there's no end in sight to COVID-19
240-acre Dam Fire in Angeles National Forest 10% contained
USC reports 45 COVID-19 cases linked to fraternities
1st human cases of West Nile reported in LA County
Show More
Child rape charges refiled against Mexican megachurch leader
Upland PD arrest armed man in car resembling police vehicle
Answers to Election Day questions stirred by Trump's tweets
Millions set to lose $600 unemployment boost today
Players, coaches kneel before NBA's re-opening night
More TOP STORIES News