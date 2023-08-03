Person shot, wounded on Metro C Line platform in Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) -- A person was shot and wounded on a platform of the Metro C Line in Hawthorne Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. on the Crenshaw station platform, located in the median of the 105 Freeway near 120th Street.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, and a suspect description was not immediately available.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Deputies were also seen investigating an area near an onramp of the freeway.

Metro train service between the Hawthorne/Lennox and Vermont/Athens stations was shut down and bus shuttles were provided instead as law enforcement's investigation continued in the area.