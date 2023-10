Authorities responded to a hazmat situation at the Coca-Cola factory in Downey Tuesday morning after a possible ammonia leak.

Hazmat crews respond to Coca-Cola facility in Downey after ammonia leak; building evacuated

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities responded to a hazmat situation at the Coca-Cola factory in Downey Tuesday morning after an ammonia leak.

The hazardous material leak was reported at the bottling facility on Lakewood Boulevard around 5 a.m., according to the Downey Police Department.

Everyone inside the facility was evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Authorities said there was no threat to the community.

