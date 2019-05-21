CBD may reduce cravings, anxiety in heroin addicts, study says

Could this be another use for CBD? Researchers say it may be effective in treating those addicted to heroin.
Scientists with the Addiction Institute of Mount Sinai gave CBD to people addicted to heroin, and they found that it reduced their cravings as well as their levels of anxiety.
The available medications for addiction, like methadone, act in a similar way. But they're not widely used because they're still opioids and are heavily regulated.
Nearly 400,000 Americans have died from opioid related causes since 2000.
