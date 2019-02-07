CIRCLE OF HEALTH

CBD oil's pain-management benefits leading to wider distribution in stores

More boutiques and pop-ups shops are offering CBD oil for skin treatment and pain management.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Pamela Hadfield suffered from migraines for years and took Vicodin for pain.

Then she tried CBD oil and things changed.

"Within three months I was able to get rid of the Vicodin. Within six months I was preventing my migraines altogether and I have not had a migraine in six years," said Hadfield.

She didn't want the effects that come from marijuana, so a doctor suggested CBD (cannabidiol) oil as it works on the nervous system differently and is known to help those in pain.

"Anxiety, joint pain, chronic pain. You can take it and it will have no psychotropic affects," Hadfield said.

Those who work with CBD oil tout various benefits, besides pain relief.

"Hemp CBD has a lot of anti-inflammatory properties when it's put on topically. Things like arthritis, inflammatory disorders, skin conditions, things like psoriasis and eczema can be greatly alleviated and helps with use of topical CBD such as lotions, balms, oils," said Thea Wayne of Humble Flower Co.

Since CBD builds up in the system, the recommendation is to start slow with a low dose. The body has cannaboid receptors but the effects aren't often noticed immediately.

The recent passing of the farm bill allows the plant to be grown and products to be sold in America with the FDA currently looking to establish guidelines.

"We're starting to see it in large retail outlets like Neiman Marcus," said Wayne.

Santa Monica's Hiptique boutique opened a CBD pop-up shop called Svn Space to educate consumers.

"Lots of people want to know how it works. They want to try it, they want to test it, and they want to ask questions," said Megan Villa, Svn Space cofounder.

Much like researching a new food or supplement, it's important to do your homework.

"We test all the products first. We require a certificate of analysis for every CBD product that we sell. What is the origin, how much CBD is in the product?" Villa said.

You can also get some CBD answers online. HELLO MD's site has doctors and nurse practitioners dedicated to answering questions about how to integrate it into a healthy lifestyle.
