Coronavirus news update: Monday, March 30

Here are some of the top headlines for stories on coronavirus in Southern California and beyond for Monday, March 30.
The Los Angeles Convention Center is being transformed as members of the National Guard set up dozens of beds, preparing the center for use as a federal field hospital in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
President Donald Trump has extended the physical distancing guidelines until the end of April. It's been one month since the first U.S. death has been announced. Now the country has over 135,000 cases and more than 2,500 have died.
A group of UC Irvine medical students are leading the way to help the staff at UCI Health. They are holding a supply drive to collect medical supplies the hospital needs. Monday is the first day of the drive, and organizers say they're seeing a good response. The drive, which is located at the parking lot of the Gavin Herbert Eye Institute, will run through Thursday. For more information, you can contact organizers at donatemasksucisom@gmail.com.
Several employees at an Amazon facility, a Costco and three different grocery stores across Southern California have tested positive for COVID-19 as the region continues to see a surge in cases.
A critical situation is developing at a Yucaipa nursing facility after 12 elderly residents tested positive for coronavirus. The outbreak is happening at Cedar Mountain Post Acute Care. An 89-year old woman died from the illness last week. Staff were seen this weekend in protective gear while removing beds and wheelchairs to clean inside the facility. Relatives of residents and employees tell us they haven't been properly informed of what is happening inside.
Instacart workers are planning on a nationwide walk out, saying they're not being protected from exposure to the coronavirus. Workers have been asking Instacart to provide them with protective gear, as they shop at grocery stores to fulfill orders and deliver them to customers. Instacart said it would soon provide workers with a new hand sanitizer upon request and outlined changes to its tip system.
