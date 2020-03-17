Coronavirus

Coronavirus news update: Tuesday, March 17

Here are some of the top headlines for coronavirus stories for Tuesday, March 17.

-The number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County grew by 50 in one day, to reach 144 total so far, officials said Tuesday.

-As the coronavirus death toll rose in Riverside County, an area doctor predicted a drastic jump in deaths in the Coachella Valley, which is home to a substantial senior population.

-L.A. County officials said they were working to impose a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures in the county, as authorized Monday statewide by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

-The Trump administration says individuals and businesses will be allowed to delay paying their 2019 tax bills for 90 days past the usual April 15 deadline.

-President Donald Trump is asking Congress to unleash a torrent of emergency economic aid to help people through the financial pain of the coronavirus crisis, with sizable checks directly to Americans as part of the deal.

Watch ABC7 for comprehensive coverage of COVID-19. Click here to see TV listings. For all coronavirus stories, visit abc7.com/coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Vanessa Hudgens apologizes for coronavirus comments
US coronavirus death toll over 100, with case in every state
Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County rises to 144
Palm Springs issues shelter-in-place order, closes all non-essential businesses
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Number of COVID-19 cases in LA County rises to 144
Trump administration wants to send you a check 'in next 2 weeks'
Palm Springs issues shelter-in-place order, closes all non-essential businesses
SoCal student who sang opera for Italian neighbors now home
SoCal storm: Rain and snow continuing in Southland
Coronavirus: Local doctor warns of over 4,000 deaths in Riverside County
See list of SoCal schools canceling classes due to coronavirus
Show More
COVID-19: What you need to know about self-isolation
Administration announces 90-day delay for many tax payments
Target modifying hours, introducing shopping time for 'vulnerable guests'
SoCal center helps feed LAUSD students during COVID-19 closure
Redlands tech company helps track COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News