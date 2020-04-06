Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates: Periodic briefings from Los Angeles County health and education officials, California state superintendent, LA Mayor Garcetti

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

WEDNESDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
9 a.m. California Department of Education briefing
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
1 p.m.: Los Angeles County briefing on coronavirus response

1:15 p.m. ABC News Special Report on launch of manned SpaceX rocket
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m.: Mayor Garcetti provides update on coronavirus response in Los Angeles
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

