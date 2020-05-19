Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from LA and Orange counties, and city of Los Angeles

ABC7 brings you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above, and click here to watch Eyewitness News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

TUESDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
11 a.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

2:30 p.m.: Los Angeles County public health officials news conference
4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News
5:15 p.m. Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti daily briefing
7 p.m.: Eyewitness News on KDOC - CLICK HERE TO WATCH
11 p.m.: ABC7 Eyewitness News

RELATED STORIES



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeric garcetticoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Here's how to protect yourself
Coronavirus: How to stay safe when going out in public
Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
CORONAVIRUS
This Broadway star's new stage is her front porch
Coronavirus: Officials aim to reopen LA County as early as July 4
Job hunting? Here's a list of companies hiring in SoCal
My 'decision to make': Trump defends criticized use of hydroxychloroquine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Ink Master's' Daniel Silva charged with murder of Corey La Barrie
Coronavirus: Officials aim to reopen LA County as early as July 4
Ventura County officials say they meet criteria for accelerating Phase 2 reopening
'Twilight' actor found dead with girlfriend in Las Vegas
Coast Guard suspends search for missing WWE star off Venice Beach
IRS to send $10M in stimulus payments via debit cards
LA County to launch mobile app for reporting price gouging
Show More
OC's jobless can apply for $800 through workforce program
SoCal boutique gyms ask to be reclassified amid shutdown
Hemorrhagic rabbit disease found in western US, including CA
LA County reports 21 suspected cases of immune syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19
These centenarians celebrate after beating coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News