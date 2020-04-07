Coronavirus: Experts say these supplements may help keep immune system humming

Circle of Health

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With so many staying home during the coronavirus crisis, there are concerns about staying healthy. People are moving less, not working out in gyms and may not be keeping up with healthy habits. How can supplements help?

To keep your immune system humming, most experts say your best defense is to get vitamins and minerals through food. But that's not always possible. So turning to herbs, adaptogens and other supplements may be a good option.

Nutritionist Elissa Goodman is a fan of monolaurin.

"It's derived from coconuts. It's lauric acid, which is a very strong antiviral," Goodman said.

The compound is naturally found in breast milk and helps babies fight infection. Experts suggest taking it at the first sign of feeling bad.

And while getting your vitamin C through foods is optimal, there are reasons to up this vitamin when feeling ill.

"It's known that the white blood cells need 1,000 times more dose of vitamin C to help support. So we're not dosing for deficiency. It's actually to promote an enzyme reaction in the body," said functional medicine specialist Dr. Alexis Daniels of Vitality Labs.

Chinese medicine has long used mushrooms like Reishi, Chaga and others to support the immune system.
"For immunity purposes I really like Chaga, the king of all functional mushrooms. One cup of Chaga equals about 30 pounds of carrots in antioxidants," said Tero Isokauppila, owner of Four Sigmatic.

Since many are powders and pills, they offer coffees, smoothies and cocoa beverages that contain mushrooms, adaptogens and other ingredients known to reduce inflammation and boost the microbiome.

Then there's staying hydrated!

"There's no amount of food you can eat or hand washing you can do if you're not staying hydrated. When you don't hydrate, micro-cracks can happen in your skin. Also your mucous membranes can get dried out. A lot of bacteria and viruses enter our body through our nose or mouth our eyes," said Gelson's dietitian Jessica Siegel.

And beyond supplements, there's one more thing you can do to stay healthy: sleep!

"Between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. is when your immune system is most active and your immune cells are scavenging for the bacteria and viruses, so sleep is definitely fundamental," said Daniels.

